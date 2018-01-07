KUMRAM BHEEM : Students of an Ashram school at Kautala mandal in the district caught the hostel warden red-handed on Saturday while he was trying to transport oil and redgram from the storeroom to market to sell it to private persons. Students staged a protest alleging that the warden was selling the food materials meant for hostellers to private persons and depriving them of quality food.

The government is spending crores of rupees to provide quality food to tribal students in Ashram schools. However, the food materials are being diverted. The students also alleged that the diversion of food material is a regular affair. Following the protest, the District Tribal Development Officer (DTDO) P Krishna Naik and ATWO Srinivas Reddy visited the hostel and after a probe suspended the warden Namdev.