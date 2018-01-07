WARANGAL: Even as the state government claims of providing 24-hour power supply to agriculture sector and announced incentives for power employees, Warangal Zilla Parishad members cutting across political lines have complained of facing power problems in the district, because of poor power lines and non-cooperation of power employees.

At the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held under the chairmanship of ZP chairperson G Padma and in the presence of deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari on Saturday, members complained that most of the power lines in their respective mandals were in a bad shape. Few of them complained of high-tension wires passing very close to residences of villagers. Interestingly, the meeting, before discussing the power issue, passed a resolution praising KCR for providing 24-hours power to agri sector.

Later, during the discussion, many members complained about power problems due to shortage of staff and other reasons. “We have been complaining about high tension wires passing through our houses for a long time. Due to high tension wires passing close to houses, many people have lost lives,” Wardhanapet ZPTC member Sarangpani lamented. Even Mahabubabad MLA from TRS, Shankar Naik, expressed displeasure over power employees not upgrading power lines.Srihari directed power officials to take steps to realign all the high tension wires in the erstwhile Warangal district as it has become a threat to lives.