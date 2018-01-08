HYDERABAD: BJP, which is claiming that important leaders of other Opposition and even ruling TRS are all set to join the party sooner or later, is now finding itself in an uncomfortable position with at least two of its leaders likely to switch loyalties. The BJP leadership is said to be in touch with the two leaders and making last ditch efforts to retain them in the party.

According to sources, two senior leaders — one from Mahbubnagar and the other from Warangal — have dropped enough hints to leave the party. One of them, former minister in N Chandrababu Naidu cabinet in United AP, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, has been maintaining distance from the party affairs over last couple of years. Nagam is reportedly unhappy with the BJP leadership as he was not getting due recognition in the party.

When he joined BJP, he was inducted into the national executive but was not given a second term following group politics. However, after the present party chief K Laxman took reins of the party, he made efforts to improve things and succeeded to some extent. Nagam took part in party programmes for sometime but it was learnt that he was now looking towards the proposed party by TJAC chairman Prof M Kodandaram.

Meanwhile, sources said that the BJP leadership has decided to convince the leader to continue in the party and is likely to hold discussions with him in a day or two.

Another leader that the BJP might lose is Kommuri Pratap Reddy, a former TRS MLA from Cheryal constituency. The constituency was rejigged as Jangaon Constituency after delimitation. Sources said Pratap Reddy is now looking towards his old party, the ruling TRS, and is making efforts to get the party ticket to contest from Jangaon constituency.

The Jangaon Assembly segment is presently represented by TRS’ M Yadagiri Reddy but the party leadership is said to be not keen on re-nominating him from the seat following the land encroachment allegations against him.

Meanwhile, Pratap Reddy is in touch with a senior leader of TRS and is likely to announce his decision to join the Pink Party in a day or two, sources said.