MANCHERIAL: Five persons, including two minors, have allegedly killed a spotted deer and bribed the forest officials to get away with it. The five accused were reportedly booked under petty cases, instead of the stringent Forest Act rules, and were let off, sources said. The issue would had been brushed under the carpet had not the internal differences between the five accused brought the incident into light.

According to sources, five persons killed a spotted deer in Venkatapur Forest area in Bellampelly range on December 20. The incident came to the notice of the villagers and through them, to the forest officials.

The officials picked them up from the village but during probe, local politicos reportedly from TRS, intervened. Sources said the leaders struck a deal between villagers and forest officials and got all accused released after getting a petty case filed on them. Carcass was buried in forest office premises.

Officials informed the media that a case of laying trap was registered against the five persons and they were later let off. It is also learnt that they gave `50,000 to the forest officials as initial payment. However, differences cropped up among the five over sharing of money to give the same to the officials as a final settlement.

Meanwhile, Bellampally Forest Divisional Officer Thirumal Rao, said they were investigating into the allegations. He added that it was an old issue and the deer was not killed by poachers but died after falling into an open well. The officials had buried it after completing all the formalities as per law.