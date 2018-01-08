HYDERABAD: Five persons died and 15 were injured after the vehicle, they were travelling in, turned turtle at Dharoor mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana in the wee hours of Monday.

All the victims were residents of Dharur mandal who worked at a cotton-ginning mill in Alampur.

According to the police, nearly 20 workers were returning their home from work when the Bolero vehicle in which they were traveling turned turtle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle dozed off while driving, leading to the accident.

Among the passengers, five died on the spot while the rest sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to the hospitals in Mahabubnagar and Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh.