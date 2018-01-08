HYDERABAD: Two students of a government-run tribal welfare hostel were forced to stand upside down as a punishment and were beaten up by the warden for fighting over a petty issue.

The incident, which took place in Tribal Welfare residential hostel at Zaheerabad town of Sangareddy district of Telangana on Sunday, came to light on Monday only with the video going viral on social media.

In the video, the warden was seen holding a big plastic pipe and beating the students when they came to their feet before being told to do so.

Reportedly, the duo identified as Laxman and Parashuram, both students of class VII, used to fight over petty issues. On Sunday morning the two were quarreling over a brush. The warden saw it and asked them to stand upside down. The warden Yadaiah stood at the place with a plastic pipe and beat the boys whenever they put their feet on the ground while unable to withstand the pressure on their hands.

Child rights organisations condemned the incident and the Balala Hakkula Sangham approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRD) which issued notices to the District Education Officer to inquire and give a report.