HYDERABAD: Taking the gauntlet thrown down by Congress leader A Revanth Reddy, health minister C Laxma Reddy has said he is ready to prove that he completed a medical degree course in Homeopathy at Gulbarga University in Karnataka.

“I am ready to take a fact-finding committee comprising selected journalists to Gulbarga University to provide evidence that I finished my Homeopathy degree course at the university. Congress MLA Revanth should accept my challenge,” the minister said, while addressing mediapersons here on Sunday.

Hitting back at Revanth, the minister said he had never submitted false information to the Election Commission with regard to his qualifications as a graduate in Homeopathic medicine. “Revanth Reddy is conducting a propaganda against me. He is trying to tarnish my image by making malicious allegations. If his claims are proved, I will quit politics. He should tell what he will do if his claims are false,” he said.