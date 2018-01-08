KARIMNAGAR: After Warangal and Khammam, it’s the turn of Karimnagar to be given a IT hub tag. IT Minister KT Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for construction of an IT tower at the Lower Manair Dam in the outskirts of Karimnagar on Monday.

The State government has sanctioned whopping Rs 25 crores for the project that is likely to boost the business prospects of the fast developing city. The budget is about 50 per cent more than what was allotted to other districts for similar initiatives in the State.

The district administration has handed over about 3 acres of land for the initiative. Incidentally, an added advantage for the project would be the Manair River Front project that seeks to beautify the surroundings. The IT tower would be located on the shore of the Lower Manair Dam.

MLA Gangula Kamalakar has said that Memorandums of Understanding have already been signed with two IT companies. “The project will be completed within nine months and it will generate employment for at least 1,000 youngsters,” claimed the minister. “It will also serve as a hub in developing self employment opportunities.” The local leaders have left no stone unturned in preparing for the inauguration and even engineering college students, who they said would become the prospective employees at the tower, have been invited for the ceremony.

Project KCR gains steam

The minister will also inaugurate a pylon near Karimnagar Municipal Corporation for successfully completing development works within a `100 crore budget. The Karimnagar City Renovation (KCR) project was mooted to develop it into a model city.