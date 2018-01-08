ADILABAD: The Adivasi-Lambada conflict, that rocked agency areas of the erstwhile Adilabad district, has hit the pensioners hard in rural areas. With violence spreading to more and more areas after the desecration of the idol of an Adivasi Goddess, allegedly by Lambadas, the internet services were suspended based on instructions given by police officials.

The decision was taken to avoid spreading of rumours and escalation of violence. However, this has become a nightmare for pensioners. As PoS machines are not functioning due to lack of internet connectivity, hundreds of Asara pensioners have not received money since last month, particularly December 16.

There are about 69,297 pensioners in Adilabad district. Of them, 58,000 are in rural areas. As a result, `7.5 crore of pension money has so far not been released to beneficiaries causing them immense hardships. Urban pensioners have been spared the trouble.

“I am regularly travelling to the post office to ask about the money,” says elderly Chandrakala from Jainath mandal. She has not received her pension since last month and is not in a position to even buy her medicines. “The postmaster says he cannot help as the internet is not functioning.”

Speaking to Express, District Rural Development Officer Rajeshwar Rathod said even MNREGS payments were affected. He said District Collector D Divya had sought permission for manual disposal of pensions but has have not received any response.

No help from the higher-ups

District officials have asked higher officials if they can release the funds manually, but have not received any response. They want to ask for internet to be restored at least 3-4 hours/day