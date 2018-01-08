VEMULAWADA: In yet another incident of wife killing her husband to live with her paramour, a Gulf-returned worker was brutally killed by his wife in the premises of Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy Temple, located in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Devotees, who came to the temple to have darshan of presiding deity, Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy, in the wee hours of Monday panicked after seeing a man's body lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the throat in the parking lot. Then, they alerted the temple staff, who in turn then called the police.

Police after arriving at the spot, recovered a sharp knife, a mobile phone, a bag and footwear of a woman. Upon conducting a preliminary investigation based on circumstantial evidence, the police identified the deceased as Bandi Balaiah of Ghanapur village in Nangunur mandal of Siddipet district.

According to police, the victim Bandi Balaiah (39) had been working in a private firm in Dubai for several years. Twenty days ago, he came to visit his family. Later, he told his wife Narsavva (35) that job opportunities in Dubai were not bright and decided to stay back at the native place. However, Narsavva, who allegedly has an extramarital relationship with a local man, planned to kill her husband.

She convinced Balaiah to take her to Vemualawada temple on the pretext of performing puja. As per the wish of his wife, Balaiah took his wife to the temple on Sunday, while their two daughters (aged 18 and 7) were asked to stay at home.

On Sunday midnight, when Balaiah was in deep sleep, Narsavva slit his throat with a sharp knife and later she fled the scene. A case has been registered in this connection. Police took up the investigation and launched a manhunt to nab Narsavva.

This is third such incident in the state in the recent past in which a wife had killed her husband for a lover. A few days ago, a housewife Swathi in Nagarkurnool killed her husband, who was a contractor, in a filmi style. In another case, a woman named Jyothi brutally murdered her husband while he was sleeping with the help of her paramour in Hyderabad.