KARIMNAGAR: Urging the youth to become job creators instead of seekers, IT minister KT Rama Rao said that they should be encouraged to set up their own business so that they could create jobs for others.

Speaking after laying foundation for IT tower at Lower Manair Dam on the outskirts of Karimnagar city here on Monday, the IT minister said that his government was taking measures to bring more number of IT companies in the state and improve skills among IT professionals. He said that IT exports have reached `87, 000 crore from `57, 000 crore in the past three and half years and it would double by 2020.

With Hyderabad forming SHE teams and SHE Shutters, the IT minister said that similar form of security will be ensured for IT women employees in the city too in the coming days. Meanwhile, the finance minister Etela Rajender stated that measures were being taken to fill all the vacant posts in various departments. As most of the youths in rural areas were seeking jobs in IT companies, the state government has decided to set up IT towers in Karimnagar. Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar said that he along with local MLA Gangula Kamalakar will be visiting the USA in February on the suggestion of KTR to invite IT companies to Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, the IT minister responded positively to local MLA Gangula Kamalakar on the latter’s request to sanction another IT tower in the district. In addition to this, KTR promised to set up Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) centre and T- hub centre in Karimnagar. It will have second T-hub after Hyderabad. On the occasion, about eight IT companies Nivi International Private Limited (Australia), Techniques Integration Technologies Limited (Texas, USA), Samkrithi Solutions (Hyderabad) and other five companies signed Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with Telangana government. They said that they will provide employment to 650 local people. On the occasion, IT minister unveiled Happy City App developed by Sree Chaitanya Engineering College students. Hundreds of students of different colleges participated in it.

Meanwhile, coming down heavily on the state BJP leaders, the minister said that while on one hand Union BJP leaders and ministers were appreciating TRS government administration, on other hand, the state BJP leaders were criticising the government.

KTR unveils pylon

Karimnagar: KT Rama Rao, along with finance minister Etela Rajender and MP B Vinod Kumar, unveiled pylon of `250 crore for town development works (Karimnagar City Renovation) on Monday. To get more marks in Swacchh Survekshan, they asked the town people to cooperate to keep the city clean. They asked the people to drop wet and dry garbage in separate dustbins. For underground drainage pending works, another `25 crore will be released. Finance minister said that Karimnagar city will be developed as a role model in the state. MP Vinod Kumar said that there is no fund crunch in the state to execute development works. In phase one, `116 crore will be released as funds for laying main roads, Gangula Kamalakar said. Earlier, KTR inaugurated the Citizen Service Centre at Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar.