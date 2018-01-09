HYDERABAD: On a day when BJP lost its potential leader in Janagaon Kommuri Pratap Reddy, probably to the ruling TRS, IT Minister KT Rama Rao further tried to touch a raw nerve saying, “All the Union Ministers, who come to the State are praising the development activities being undertaken by our government. They are expressing admiration for the progress made by the new State on all fronts within a short time.”“The way their national level leaders and Union ministers are appreciating the good work being done by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to be making the State BJP leaders restless,” KTR said while addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar city.

The IT minister’s barbs at the BJP State unit leaders have become a hot topic among political circles. The saffron party’s State leaders are unhappy with the way their national counterparts lavish praise on the TRS government. With Minister of State Of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Mahesh Sharma becoming the latest one from Delhi to praise the performance of K Chandrasekhar Rao government, during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, BJP leaders in the State, who want to intensify agitations on the government’s alleged failures, are facing an embarrassing situation now.

“We are unable to understand why our Union ministers are enthusiastically praising the TRS government. In fact, the government is not giving due credit to the Central schemes being implemented in the State to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. TRS leaders are publicising all Centre-sponsored welfare measures as their own initiatives. We will once again take up this issue with our Delhi bosses,” a BJP senior leader lamented.

Pratap Reddy to join TRS soon: sources

BJP leader Kommuri Pratap Reddy, who had earlier joined the saffron party from the TRS, announced his resignation from the party on Monday. He said he would tour Jangoan constituency to elicit views of the people and also his followers so as to take a decision about his political future. However, sources close to Reddy disclosed that he would be joining his parent party, the TRS, soon.