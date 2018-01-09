HYDERABAD: IN a relief to actor Nithin and his family members, the Hyderabad HC has recently quashed the case pending against Nithin, his father and producer Sudharkar Reddy and sister Nikitha Reddy before the II Additional junior civil judge and 20th Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Cyberabad relating to Telugu feature film “Akhil”. Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy was allowing the petitions filed separately by Nithin and others challenging order of lower court in issuing summons to them on complaint lodged by one Satyanarayana from Sainikpuri, Secunderabad.

In Sept 2017, complainant G Satyanarayana approached the above lower court alleging that Nithin and others have failed to repay `50 lakh paid by him towards film rights. He alleged that the respondent producers have cheated him.Taking submissions into consideration, Justice Murthy allowed plea by setting aside case pending against them before lower court.