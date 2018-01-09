HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has upheld the order of the trial court which imposed life imprisonment against the accused C Ramappagari Soma Sekhar for brutally murdering a minor girl Anitha in 2007 for refusing to love him.The bench was recently dismissing an appeal by Soma Sekhar against the order of VI Additional Sessions Judge, Gooty in Anantapur. In November 2011, the police registered a case against 21-year old stalker Soma Sekhar for murdering 16-year old Anitha, intermediate first year and belonging to Chagalla village in Anantapur district.

He repeatedly stabbed her with a knife when she refused to love him. During hearing, AP state public prosecutor Posani Venkateswarlu while defending order of trial court, urged HC to treat grave offences committed against the women and minor girls as a special one to do justice to the victims. After hearing the case, bench upheld the order of lower court and dismissed the appeal.