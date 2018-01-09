HYDERABAD: State government’s proposal to amend Panchayati Raj Act of 1992 probably to introduce “indirect elections” for sarpanch posts in gram panchayats, was vehemently opposed by opposition parties, Congress, BJP and TDP. It was not appropriate for the State government to amend Act to facilitate indirect elections for sarpanch posts, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Monday.

Expressing similar view, BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said, “All the proposed amendments are in clear violation of letter & spirit of the Indian Constitution. Both Panchayati Raj Act of 1992 & Municipalities Act of 1992 are national laws passed after 73rd & 74th constitutional amendments. While state government can make amendments for same locally as there is provision for the same, the amendments cannot deviate from the framework of national law.”

Meeting held on PR Act

Hyderabad: The first meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on bringing changes to Panchayati Raj Act was held at MCHRD on Monday. Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and other Ministers were present. As it was a first meeting, the sub-committee discussed about how to proceed on preparing guidelines. The Committee would conduct some more meeting before submitting its proposals.