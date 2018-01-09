VISAKHAPATNAM: Odisha’s Sambalpur police will soon hand over the case of 16-year-old Intermediate student Shreyash Kesharwani’s death to the Visakhapatnam police. Shreyash, a student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Marikavalasa in Visakhapatnam, was allegedly thrashed by a few students of the college. He left for home in Garposh of Odisha citing ill health on December 29, but succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on January 6.The boy’s death sparked protests in his hometown after his family held the college management responsible for his death as it could not prevent ragging.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now