Student’s death: Vizag cops to probe
By Express News Service | Published: 09th January 2018 01:50 AM |
Last Updated: 09th January 2018 07:13 AM | A+A A- |
VISAKHAPATNAM: Odisha’s Sambalpur police will soon hand over the case of 16-year-old Intermediate student Shreyash Kesharwani’s death to the Visakhapatnam police. Shreyash, a student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Marikavalasa in Visakhapatnam, was allegedly thrashed by a few students of the college. He left for home in Garposh of Odisha citing ill health on December 29, but succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on January 6.The boy’s death sparked protests in his hometown after his family held the college management responsible for his death as it could not prevent ragging.