HYDERABAD: IN a relief to the petitioner candidates aspiring for teachers posts, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has recently directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to permit the petitioner graduates who have obtained 45 percent marks in open category and 40 per cent marks in SC, ST, BC and physically handicapped to appear for the posts of school assistant under Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT) scheduled for Feb this year.

The bench of was passing this order in a petition by D Vijaya Laxmi and 29 others seeking a direction to the TSPSC to receive their applications and to permit them to write the TRT exam. The petitioners challenged the decision of the TSPSC in prescribing 50 percent marks for graduates in open category and 45 pc marks in SC, ST, BC and PH category. After hearing the case, the bench directed TSPSC to receive the applications of the petitioners and to permit them to write TRT exam.