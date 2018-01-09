HYDERABAD: With just two months left to complete the preparation of the ‘poll-oriented’ fifth State Budget, revenue collection data released this week has cheered finance department officials.

According to the latest figures, revenue collection in the State has grown by 19 per cent till December. Based on this data, the Budget for next financial year is likely to touch Rs 1.8 lakh crore from the current Rs 1.49 lakh crore. Though the Goods and Services Tax bore down on the State’s economy, the figures show that overall growth has not been significantly affected.

When compared to VAT collections of 2016-17 till December, that was Rs 24,977.7 crore, the total collection for the corresponding period this year grew to Rs 29,811.3 crore. Revenue collections this year was Rs 4,833.6 crore -- registering a growth of 19.35 per cent.“Though slowed down by factors, the State continued to grow this year,” said Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao. “Except for August, all other months registered a revenue collection of Rs 3,000 crore.”

According to the data, Telangana is one of the top performing States in the country in revenue collection. So far, the State has got only Rs 169 crore as GST compensation from the Centre.With talks of an early elections doing rounds, the Budget is likely to be presented in the last week of February or on first week of March and is likely to be a poll-oriented one, said sources.