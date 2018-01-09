HYDERABAD: The state government will seek more funds from the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) basing on its performance in some key sectors. Unlike in the past, the central government has decided to give funds to performing states too. Telangana will get more funds as it has performed well in population control, digital payment and other indicators.“Of the eight sectors named by the FFC, the state is doing well in some. We will improve our performance in the others as well and seek more funds basing on our performance,” finance department officials have said.

Chief secretary SP Singh held a meeting with the secretaries of all the departments at the Secretariat here on Monday on how to submit the proposals to the FFC. The respective departments will submit their proposals to the finance department which would compile them and submit the same to FFC. FFC will submit its report to Centre by October 30, 2019.

According to official sources, state government will also apprise the FFC that the per capita income of most of the districts of Telangana is way below the national average and seek funds for development of those districts. The state’s per capita income is more than the national average. But that is due to higher per capita income in the three districts of Hyderabad, Medak and Rangareddy. Therefore, state government would seek more funds for development of these districts which have low per capita income, sources said.