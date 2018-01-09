HYDERABAD: Amid plans of some of senior Congress leaders taking out a padayatra covering the entire state individually, the TPCC had reportedly decided to take out a Bus Yatra covering all the 119 constituencies of the state soon. The yatra would likely be taken out after AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to erstwhile Warangal district, sources said.The bus yatra will, however, be of a short duration. During the yatra, leaders will make a whirlwind tour of three constituencies in a day, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said. All the senior leaders and the local leadership will take part in the bus yatra.

Sources said the TPCC decided to take up the yatra not just to reach the masses but also to prove that entire leadership and leaders are united. Meanwhile, there was some good news for the party leaders. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the new PCC committees will be announced after Sankranthi. “Not just the campaign and manifesto committees, the leaders from the state will be accommodated in the AICC,’’ he said.According to party leaders, the new committees will have 13 vice-presidents and three general secretaries for every district. Also, one secretary will be appointed for a constituency, sources said.