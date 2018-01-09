HYDERABAD: IN a shocking case of corporal punishment, two Class-VII students of an ST hostel in Zaheerabad were made to do a handstand for two hours and beaten with a plastic pipe by their warden. The incident that happened on Sunday came to light a day later after a video clip of the incident went viral. Taking cognisance of the petitions filed by child rights activists, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a notice to the Sangareddy District Education Officer to submit a report on the issue by February 26. In the meantime, Sangareddy District Collector, Manickaraj Kannan, has issued directions for suspension of the warden.

The two students, Lakshman and Parshuram, are said to have frequently missed school and fight with each other. Irked by another fight they got into on Sunday, the warden punished them by making them do a handstand and beating them up each time either of them put their feet down. “It is a cruel act and not a way to discipline young children. As it is they are from underprivileged background. By beating them up, they are not just scarring these two but the other 150 students who were present there,” said Achyuta Rao, president of Balala Hakula Sangham.

The child rights body has also flayed the police for not lodging an FIR against the warden on ground that it could have filed a sou motu case if no one approached the police. Activists have demanded the removal of the warden from his post and criminal proceedings against him.