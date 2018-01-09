RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In yet another incident of wife killing her husband in order to live with her paramour, a Gulf-returned worker, Bandi Balaiah (39), was murdered allegedly by his wife, Narsavva (35), on the precincts of Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple in Vemulawada. Devotees, who came to the temple in the wee hours of Monday panicked on seeing a man’s body lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut in the throat in the parking lot. They alerted the temple staff who, in turn, called the police.

Police recovered a sharp knife, a mobile phone, a bag and the footwear of a woman from the scene. The deceased has been identified as Bandi Balaiah of Ghanapur village in Siddipet district.According to the police, Balaiah had been working in Dubai for several years. Nearly 20 days ago he came to visit his family. He told his wife that job opportunities in Dubai were not bright and he decided to stay back. Narsavva, who allegedly has an extramarital affair with a local man, decided to kill her husband as she did not want to live with him and his presence would be an obstacle for her to continue the illicit relation.

Narsavva convinced her husband to take her to the Vemualawada temple to perform some puja. Balaiah and his wife went to the temple on Sunday and slept in the parking area near the temple in the night as they planned to have darshan of the deity on the following morning. When Balaiah was in deep sleep, Narsavva slit his throat with a sharp knife and fled from the scene. Later, police picked up Narasavva from the local bus stand when she tried to board a bus to Hyderabad.