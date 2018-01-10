HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday gave permission to screen five shows of Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Agnyathavasi’, which is releasing on Wednesday. The home department, which issued orders to this effect, said multiplex theatres can screen five shows — four regular shows and one special — of the film from January 10 to 17 daily at 8 am across the state.

The screening of special shows are permitted on usual terms and conditions of payment of entertainment tax to the government for eight days only. This is to avoid rush, law and order problem and black marketing of tickets.

However, the efforts of the distributers to screen benefit shows were turned down by the government after police department objected citing law and order problems.

`Agnyatavasi’ is being hyped as being another major celluloid treat by the hit combination of director Trivikram and actor Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan’s diplomacy half success?

There were rumours that Pawan Kalyan’s recent meeting with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was linked to screening of benefit shows. In the morning when news came that the government did not give nod for benefit shows, the word went around that Pawan Kalyan’s lobbying with KCR had failed. However, by evening, the government released orders giving permission to screen five shows instead of four.