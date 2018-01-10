HYDERABAD: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festival, 32 special Humsafar/Suvida trains will be run from Hyderabad to Kakinada and back, Secunderabad to Narsapur, Hyderabad-Kochuveli, Kacheguda-Bhubaneswar and Secunderabad-Gudur.

Hyderabad-Kakinada Town special train will depart Hyderabad at 20:15 hrs on January 13 and arrive in Kakinada Town at 07:25 hrs the next day. Kakinada Town-Secunderaba special train will depart from Kakinada Town at 22:30 hrs on January 18 and arrive in Secunderabad at 09:00 hrs the next day.

Secunderabad-Narsapur Suvidha special train will depart from Secunderabad at 19:15 hrs on January 12 and arrive in Narsapur at 06:00 hrs next day.

Hyderabad-Kochuveli special train will depart from Hyderabad at 21.00 hrs on January 20, 27, February 3, 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Saturdays) and arrive in Kochuveli at 03.20 hrs on Mondays.

In the return direction, the train will depart from Kochuveli at 07:45 hrs on January 22, 29, February 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 2 (Mondays) and arrive in Hyderabad at 14:00 hrs on Tuesdays.

Kacheguda-Bhubaneswar Humsafar special train will depart from Kacheguda at 15:45 hrs on January 12, 19 and 26 (Friday) and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 13:15 hrs on Saturday.

Secunderabad-Gudur special train will depart from Secunderabad at 19:15 hrs on January 11 and arrive in Gudur at 06:40 hrs the next day.

Train 82711 Narsapur- Secunderabad Suvidha special train will depart from Narsapur at 21:10 hrs on January 17, which was notified earlier now will be run as Train 82713.

Train 12590 Secunderabad- Gorakhpur scheduled to depart Secunderabad at 07.20 hrs on January 12 is cancelled.