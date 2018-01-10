HYDERABAD: South Central Railway will hold a meeting with Members of Parliament on January 10 at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, as part of its pre-rail budget exercise to assess the needs and requirements in their areas.

MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Telangana and neighbouring states Maharashtra and Karnataka, which are in the jurisdiction of SCR, are likely to attend the meet. The MPs would submit their requirements. The SCR has a tradition of taking the opinions of MPs in the run-up to the Rail Budget. SCR general manager Vinod Kumar Yadav will meet MPs from Telangana on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Yadav held a meeting with the MPs from Andhra Pradesh to receive their proposals to incorporate them in the ensuing Railway budget.