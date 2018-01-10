HYDERABAD: The fate of degree colleges that have less than 25 per cent enrolment in the past three consecutive years, is likely to be decided by Sankranti. The Telangana State Council Higher Education (TSCHE) and private degree college have locked horns over the issue since last year when the former issued a diktat saying that those colleges with few takers would be closed down.

The move is likely to impact nearly 350 colleges. While TSCHE has said that it is discussing the issue with private college managements for an amicable solution, closure of colleges is not their intention. “We are still negotiating for a solution which is viable to them and also does not impact the quality of education. All private colleges that have zero or less than 25 per cent enrolment are on our radar,” said Prof R Limbadiri, vice-chairman, TSCHE.

Apart from closure, merger of colleges is also a possibility that is being considered. Meanwhile, the diktat has evoked a mixed response from the degree college managements. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy of Telangana Private Degree College Association, said: “Why close down only private colleges and not government colleges that have low or no admissions. We want implementation of this rule across all colleges-- both private and government.”

Currently, the state has over 1,000 private degree colleges, of which 51 colleges both private and government have recorded zero admissions in 2016-17. Meanwhile, there are others, who hailed the move and felt that it would improve the quality of higher education in the state.