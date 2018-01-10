HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan, who is facing criticism from political leaders of both Telangana and AP, has said such issues (differences) are common in a family and will be sorted out within the family.

Narasimhan’s style of functioning came in for strong criticism from BJP leaders in AP and from Congress leaders in Telangana, and the most recent salvoes have come in from Telangana Congress leaders who made caustic remarks against the governor for “being on the side of the ruling party”.

Asked about the criticism that he was acting in a unilateral manner, Narasimhan said, “We are all like a family. Sometimes, the younger ones will be angry with the elder persons of the family and it is common. Everything will be sorted within the family.’’ he said while speaking to mediapersons in Delhi on Tuesday.

Narasimhan, who met PM Modi, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, said he made suggestions to the Centre on improving the performance of the Raj Bhavan and also discussed ways of improving the green cover and cleanliness.

Apprising Modi of the situation in AP and TS, he said both states were progressing with construction of Kaleshwaram and Polavaram irrigation projects with the support of the Centre.