WARANGAL: The bypoll for division 44 of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) passed off peacefully with 54.37 per cent voters exercising the adult franchise on Tuesday. Of the total 9,641 voters, only 5,242 exercised their votes. Counting will be held on January 11.

The bypoll has been necessitated to fill up the vacancy created following the death of the sitting member Anisetti Murali of TRS. The competition was between Anishetty Sarita, the TRS candidate and Santosh Reddy, a nominee of BJP.

Police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of election. A large number of police personnel were deputed at all the nine polling booths and people were restricted from moving around them.

Though very few people turned up at the polling station to cast their votes in the morning, the toll picked up as the day passed and a heavy rush was witnessed in the evening.

In the meantime, supporters of TRS and BJP contesting candidates, who had erected make-shift tents near the polling stations, guided the voters.

According to voting trends, BJP candidate’s position appears to be better than TRS’. Voters in many polling stations were heard complaining about non-availability of poll chits. There were also complaints about missing names in the voters list.