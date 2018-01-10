ADILABAD: The Panchayati Raj Extension Act (PESA) not being implemented properly in the agency areas for marketing the produce of the tribals is being stated as one of the main reasons for clashes between the Adivasi and the Lambada communities.

The tribals of Nelki Venkatapur village of Mancherial district have formed a tribal society, but the district Cooperative Department did not allot any paddy procurement centre to the society. This gave scope for non-tribal traders to capture their market resulting in huge loss for tribals. In Echoda gram panchayat, a weekly cattle market was organised by the tribals, but the tribals claimed that traders belonging to other communities too came there thus increasing the bidding price for their cattle, which is a huge loss for them.

In 2013, the tribal organisation approached the High Court and demanded that the entry of non-tribal traders should be banned in the agency areas. Following this, the High Court ordered the district Cooperative Department to implement the PESA ACT, 2011. Later, in 2014 the procurement centre was allotted. The paddy procurement centre in the village is being run by five groups with 75 members of tribal women purchasing the paddy, said Meshram Premella, a tribal woman. She added during last Rabi season, about 12,000 quintals of paddy was purchased and they got a profit of `4 lakh.

AP implemented Act in 2011

Kumrambheem Ashaya Sadana Sangam president K Daulath Rao created awareness among tribals on the PESA Act in erstwhile Adilabad district. As per the Act, the district administration should appoint a Grama Sabha committee in the agency areas. This committee would act as a subordinate to gram panchayats. During the prime ministership of late PV Narsimha Rao in 1994, Dileep Singh Bhuria was appointed to study the 1994 Panchayati Raj Act. After his recommendations, the government implemented Panchayati Raj Extension ACT (PESA) in agency areas from December 24, 1996.

Later, the then Andhra Pradesh government had implemented the Act from 2011. At present, tribal areas in Adilabad district have been identified as agency area.