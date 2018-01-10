SANGAREDDY/KAMAREDDY: A day after a video surfaced where a hostel warden was punishing two students by making them do handstand , the Sangareddy district collector Manicka Raj Kannan suspended the hostel warden Yadaiah for being inhuman with the students.

The warden punished two Class VII students by making them do a headstand at Tribal Welfare hostel in Zahirabad. The state government has taken the issue very seriously and has directed the district collector to take action against the hostel warden.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Manicka Raj Kannan suspended the warden and asked the district tribal welfare department officer Manemma to hold an inquiry.

Tribal officer Manemma visited the hostel on Monday, interacted with the students and their parents and submitted a report on the same to the collector. After examining the report, the collector issued suspension

orders to Yadaiah on Monday night. Meanwhile, Telangana Social Welfare Residential, School (TSWRSJ) and Junior College officials held an inquiry and submitted a preliminary report to their higher officials on the suspicious death of M Krupa, a student of TSWRSJ Pedda Kodapgal of Kamareddy district.

The student was shifted from Pedda Kodapgal to Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment where she was declared brought dead on Saturday late night. The TSWRSJ Regional Coordinating Officer along with district officials conducted an inquiry from school officials, who were on duty, and the students.