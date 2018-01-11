KHAMMAM: Imposition of restrictions on jaggery sales in both Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts has put devotees of Sammakka-Saralamma in trouble as they are unable to perform rituals to the tribal goddesses.

Excise officials have instructed the traders to submit details of purchases along with Aadhaar proof even if the traders sell only a kg or two.

Thousands of devotees visit Sammakka-Saralamma jatara every year from the districts and perform rituals by offering jaggery. However, traders have stopped selling jaggery this year due to the restrictions imposed by the excise department.

Traders appealed to the excise department to relax the rules at least till the festival concludes. But the department does not seem to be willing for the same. Instead, it has been advising the devotees to purchase jaggery at Medaram. K Narayana, a devotee of Kothagudem town said, “I planned to take jaggery from here. When I approached a shop, there was no jaggery.” Most of the devotees have been facing the same problem in all towns and villages where restrictions have been imposed.

The department has instructed all traders not to keep more than 10 kg jaggery with them.