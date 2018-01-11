HYDERABAD: The implementation of agricultural insurance in India, particularly in Telangana, will be studied by the School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins Institute, USA with support from Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

Students of John Hopkins Institute, during their 20-day-long project, will study the present status of the agricultural insurance system in India and how it can be improved further to provide more benefits to individual farmers. “They want to study the implementation of agricultural insurance in public-private partnership (PPP) for ensuring more benefits to the farming community,” said vice-chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao.

Earlier this week, the graduates had held a meeting with Dr Rao and discussed various issues relating to agriculture, particularly the implementation of crop insurance, in Telangana. “They have sought the help of the university to carry out the survey with farmers. Accordingly, we will organise a day-long seminar with stakeholders like farmers, agricultural insurance experts, agri-business and agriculture economics faculty, agriculture department officials and others between January 17 and 20 to discuss various issues relating to agricultural insurance,” the vice-chancellor said.

Besides from secondary sources, students will collect information from farmers through personalised interaction. On the basis of the inputs thus collected, the students will come up with a workable model on agricultural insurance. If the government wishes, it can implement the recommendations.