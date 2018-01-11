KHAMMAM: In yet another alleged case of a woman killing her husband for coming in the way of her extra-marital affair, a woman strangled her husband in Samya Tanda in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district, in the wee hours of Wednesday. The woman’s lover helped her in executing the murder, police said.

According to police, the victim, Banoth Srinu (38), was married to Laxmi a few years ago. They have two daughters aged around 13 and 14. However, Laxmi allegedly had an extra marital affair with another person of the same village.

On Tuesday night, Srinu caught Laxmi when she was with her lover. This resulted in an argument between both of them and Srinu asked Laxmi to end the extra marital affair with her lover. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Laxmi spoke to her lover over the phone and hatched a plan to kill Srinu. Later in the day, her lover went to Laxm’s home and the duo strangled Srinu and fled from the house. A case has been registered