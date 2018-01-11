HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee on the new Panchayat Raj Act, which met for the third day on Wednesday, suggested not to allow registration of plots without layout approval.

Headed by the Panchayat Raj Minister, the sub-committee held discussions for over eight hours on Wednesday. It suggested to have Non-Resident Telugus too as coopted members in the village Panchayats. The meeting also decided that members of Panchayats would be given a sitting fee for attending governing body meetings.

The Committee would meet again on Thursday and submit its recommendations soon to the State.