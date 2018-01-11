KARIMNAGAR: Blame the Board of Studies Committee or Satavahana University (SU) authorities, the lack of communication between the two has definitely taken a toll on the students appearing for semester examination.

Consider the recent case of Telugu question paper of UG first year semester examination. Out of total 80 marks, questions carrying 42 marks were out of the syllabus. The reason: lack of communication between the panel and SU authorities. Board of Studies Committee revised the syllabus for 2017-18, uploaded on the website and informed the university authorities. However, authorities of Board of Examination wing of Satavahana University shrugged off the committee’s allegation.

They said that revision of the syllabus was not communicated to them, as a result, they prepared the question paper based on the old syllabus.

“Two sets of question papers were prepared for first year students during 2016-17. One set was used during the same year, however, the second set was given to students appearing for 2017-18 examination. The question paper based on old syllabus troubled the freshers but didn’t affect those clearing backlogs,” Controller of Examinations V Ramesh said.

At present, university authorities are putting their efforts to minimise the goof up. University Registrar M Komal Reddy told Express that the issue was brought to notice of in-charge Vice Chancellor T Chiranjeevulu. He said that they would do justice for all the first year students of BA, BCom, BSc, and BBM who appeared for first semester Telugu examination. However, the first year students who appeared for the Telugu paper are confused and tensed.

M Shiva Krishna, a first year student, alleged that as the authorities have not clarified, the effect of the goof up has affected the remaining papers.

Meanwhile, several students alleged that they were informed about the semester examination on a very short notice. “The examination schedule for under graduate examination, which began on Jan 2, was announced only on Dec 28,” a student, on condition of anonymity, said.

Meanwhile, university examination branch authorities told Board of Studies Committee to review the situation once the ongoing examinations draw to an end. “They will decide and direct us on the evaluation of paper including the questions to be considered and the ones that would fetch extra marks to students,” University Registrar M Komal Reddy said.