HYDERABAD: “Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is an engineering marvel and a unique one. We have never come across such a project in the country or outside of it.” This is not something that we are saying, this is the collective view of a team from Central Water Commission (CWC), which visited the KLIS site for two days.

The scheme, which required CWC clearance, involving several directorates, now stands high chances of getting the required clearances in the next CWC meeting. As of now, the CWC team had visited the project site on the request of the State government.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the team heaped praises on the way the KLIS works were going on. The team also opined that the KLIS would benefit several other old projects in Telangana including Sri Ramsagar Project (SRSP), Mid-Maniar and others.

CWC’s Project Appraisal Organisation (PAO) chief engineer CKL Das, PAO director (South) Mukherjee, CWC director (Hydrology) Nityanand Roy and director (cost appraisal) Rajiv Kumar visited various sites of KLIS.

“I pray to Lord Kaleshwara and mother Goddess from the core of my heart that the project gets completed and all the people benefit from it,” Das said.

“As a CWC employee, I have seen so many projects in and outside the country. Kaleshwaram is a marvel and a unique project,” he said. Das was also impressed with the magnitude and scale of works that were currently going on at KLIS. He suggested the officials to complete the project within the stipulated time period to avoid cost escalation.

Das also suggested the officials to have navigation facility too in the canals of KLIS, as per the national navigation policy. He wanted the officials to continue the pace of work and complete the project on time. “KLIS is an integrated project that will benefit other projects in Telangana. There are so many pluses to the project,” Das said.

Special chief secretary (Irrigation) SK Joshi told Das that the State government had taken all the needed steps, including finance, for the timely completion of the project. “We had a perfect plan right from the inception to implementation and completion of Kaleshwaram,” Joshi said.