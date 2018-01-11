KAMAREDDY: Leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council and senior Congress leader MD Shabbir Ali on Wednesday handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to Sayamma, the wife of B Sailu, the village revenue assistant who was mowed down by a tractor which was transporting alleged illegal sand at Karegaon in Pitlam police limits recently.

Congress workers in the Yellareddy Assembly constituency organised a meeting in Yellareddy where Shabbir Ali handed over the cheque to Sayamma.