HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao called on Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu in Delhi on Wednesday with a request to release Rs 1,500 crore for the development of Hyderabad Pharma City. KTR met Prabhu at the Udyog Bhavan in New Delhi.

The minister wanted Prabhu to accord NIMZ status on the Pharma City. Reminding Prabhu that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the Nizamabad Spices Park, KTR requested him to release the amount at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters later in Delhi, KTR said that he wanted the Union Minister to release funds required for the proposed Hyderabad-Warangal, Hyderabad-Ramagundam and Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridors. The lone Leather Park in the erstwhile AP has gone to the sibling AP after state bifurcation. “I requested Suresh Prabhu to sanction a Mega Leather Park to Telangana.

He has been invited to attend the Bio-Asia meeting in Hyderabad from February 22 and 23,” the minister said. He also participated in Persons of India Origin Parliamentarian meeting held under leadership of Sushma Swaraj.