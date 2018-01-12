HYDERABAD: Ahead of BJP national president Amit Shah’s visit to the State scheduled in February to ready the saffron brigade for the next Assembly polls, the BJP Telangana unit seems to be losing its key leaders one after another.

Two days after former MLA Kommuri Pratap Reddy’s exit from the BJP so as to embrace his parent party, the TRS, another leader from BJP, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, on Thursday dropped hints that he would bid adieu to the party, “as he was feeling uncomfortable within the BJP.”

“Soon, I will take an appropriate decision on shifting my political allegiance. My followers and BJP workers are unhappy over the party state leadership’s attitude towards the ruling establishment. I will announce my future plan after Ugadi,” said Janardhan Reddy.

While addressing mediapersons, the Nagarkurnool leader, who was considered as close aide to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when he was in the TDP, said 2019 polls would be the last elections in his 30-year political career. “Hence, I want to make my future political moves carefully,” he added.

In fact, the political veteran, has been maintaining silence for the past few months, even though he is with the BJP. According to sources, Reddy is of the view that the State BJP leadership is not giving him free hand to undertake agitations against the State government.

“Reddy is of the view that there is an understanding between the BJP central leadership and TRS leadership. Hence, he feels that he is not allowed to fight against the policies of the TRS government,” sources further said.

Reddy preferring Congress?

Reddy is already being wooed by the State Congress leadership, while some of his well-wishers want him to join the soon to be launched political party by the Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M Kodandaram. However, it is understood that he is preferring Congress over Kodandaram’s proposed party.