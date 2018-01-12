HYDERABAD: Taking the circumstantial evidence of a child witness into consideration, a division bench of the High Court has recently dismissed the plea of an appellant who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court for murdering his wife in Karimnagar in 2010.

The bench of justices A Ramalingeswara Rao and U Durga Prasad Rao, while dealing with an appeal made by prime accused E Srinivas, confirmed the order of the family court-cum-additional sessions judge, Karimnagar on the offence under Section 302 of IPC.

The case of the prosecution was that the appellant-accused, after his marriage to Sarita, started harassing her physically and mentally for additional dowry. He is addicted to vices and his wife used to maintain the family by doing tailoring work.

The man suspected the character and chastity of his wife and, on the fateful night, went home in a drunken condition with an intention to kill her. He picked up a pestle and beat her on her head. Their daughter, a student of 4th standard, was the eyewitness to the murder. She was examined and the lower court was satisfied that the child witness was capable of understanding the questions and giving answers properly.

During hearing before the High Court, the counsel for the appellant argued that the evidence of the child was not wholly reliable and a perusal of the evidence showed that it was tutored.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor submitted that the child was examined as one of the prosecution witnesses and the entire case was dependent on her evidence. Non-recording of questions and answers of the child witness did not vitiate the trial, he noted.

The bench opined that the evidence on record clearly disclosed the commission of offence by the appellant and, accordingly, dismissed the man’s appeal.