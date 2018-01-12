HYDERABAD: The state government plans to give special incentives to those who will invest in industries and other sectors in the rural areas of the state,’’ industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao has said.

Speaking at the launch of a report, ‘Warangal Vision Document: A Roadmap for Economic Development of Warangal (Rural & Urban)’, by the Confederation of Indian Industry on Thursday, he said industries should be seen as strategic places where there is a lot of scope for investment and development.

“We believe in decentralisation of districts in terms of industrialisation and industries should enter every nook and corner of the country. In this context, we plan to give special incentives to those who look to invest in these areas. Those who come out with a plan to invest in districts like Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam, Adilabad and Warangal, which are far-flung and long-neglected, will be given additional incentives like subsidised land allocation and training skills to workforce,” he said.

The CII report, which chalked out sector-wise growth areas in Warangal Urban and Rural districts, shows that there is scope for industrial investment as well as development of the agrarian economy. Concurring with the report, the minister said there was scope for developing religious tourism and IT industry.

“Warangal has a strong academic base with NIT Warangal and Kakatiya University, along with several other institutes churning out able graduates every year,” he said.

From the government’s side, a lot of initiatives have been taken for the district and these would soon spread to other districts. Citing a few initiatives, he said the Warangal-Hyderabad Industrial Corridor will give way for a number of employment opportunities. The Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, on the other hand, will create employment, especially for women.

With the human resource available in Warangal, the emerging IT and industrial parks will create jobs locally. The government wants to rope in NRIs from Warangal who can invest. There are also plans to develop the air strip if not a fully functional airport. “A delegation from Korea which came here recently showed interest in the matter and we will take it up on our next visit. The Centre promised a railway coach factory for Kazipet, a major railway junction in south India, and we have been pushing for it,” he said.