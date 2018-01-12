SANGAREDDY: In a major drug bust, the officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a three-member gang smuggling cocaine to Hyderabad from Karnataka on Thursday. Officials seized 55 kg of the contraband from their possession.

According to sources, DRI officials on a tip-off intercepted a vehicle bound to Hyderabad from Karnataka via Zaheerabad. Officials formed separate teams and when the vehicle arrived at Kamkole on the outskirts of Sadasivpet mandal, DRI officials intercepted the vehicle and during the searches, found the cocaine packed in plastic sachets and concealed in the vehicle.

It is learnt that after preliminary investigation DRI officials took three accused into custody and later informed the district SP S Chandrashekar Reddy of the issue over phone. However, local police tried to keep the incident confidential.

Munipally police told that special team from Hyderabad have been investigating the case and added that the case relating to drugs doesn’t come under their jurisdiction.

Man held for growing ganja plant at house

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man, Gnaneswar Goud, who allegedly grew a seven-foot tall marijuana plant at his residence in Serlingampally, was caught by the Excise department officials on Thursday. Around 2.2 kg of ganja was seized. Earlier, in a similar incident, another man Syed Hussain, who allegedly grew ganja in 60 flower pots at his apartment in Manikonda, was caught last year. However, in this case, the plant was grown allegedly in open air, within compound wall of Goud’s residence. “The plant was 7.4-feet tall and it was right opposite Goud’s door. We are also waiting for his tenant to gather more details,” said B Gandhi Naik, Serlingampally Excise inspector.