HYDERABAD: Principal opposition Congress’ enthusiasm over cornering the ruling party by levelling allegations that power is being purchased for the supply of free 24X7 electricity to agriculture sector seems to have exposed the “fissures” within the faction-ridden grand Old party.

Giving scope to the argument that some of the old timers in Congress are not happy with Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy’s entry into the party, former minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday made another challenge to the ruling TRS, saying that he would prove the alleged “scam” in providing 24X7 power to agriculture sector, if the ruling party leaders take part in an open debate with him. The former minister further said he would quit politics forever, if his allegations are proved wrong.

Interestingly, Komatireddy raised the issue a day after his colleague Revanth had openly challenged the ruling party over the same subject.

The TRS was quick to respond. Ridiculing the separate challenges thrown by both the Congress leaders on a single subject, TRS MP Balka Suman asked the principal opposition to set its own house in order, before levelling allegations against others.

“It appears there is no agreement among Congress leaders on who should debate with TRS on the issue of supply of round-the-clock power. Yesterday (Wednesday) Revanth challenged us. Today, Komatireddy says he wants to have a debate.”

“Tomorrow, some other leader from Congress will come forward to argue with us. My sincere advice to the State Congress leadership is that first of all they should sit and discuss who should debate with us,” he said.

Further, making mockery of Revanth’s challenge, Suman compared the Kodangal MLA with “Joseph Goebbles”, the then minister of propaganda in Nazi Germany, once again on Thursday.

“Revanth is a liar. He is known for shifting political affiliations frequently. He said he had resigned to the MLA post, when he quit the TDP. But, so far his resignation has not reached the Speaker’s office. Hence, we are not ready to debate with such a liar. We are ready to hold a debate on power issue only with Leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy,” the TRS MP said.