HYDERABAD: A proposal to lift the ban on contesting local body elections by persons, who have three or more children, was submitted by TS Tribal Cooperative Corporation chairman Gandhi Naik to the cabinet sub-committee which met here on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

Naik urged panchayat raj minister Jupally Krishna Rao to lift the ban on contesting the elections having three or more children.

Under the present rules in force since 1995, if a candidate has three children, he will be disqualified as local body chief.

That there is no such condition for those contesting Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Naik said and wanted the minister to delete the disqualification provision for the local bodies too in the new Panchayat Raj Act.