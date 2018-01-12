HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended Justice Thottathil B Nair Radhakrishnan as the Chief Justice of Hyderabad High Court. At present, he is the Chief Justice of Chattisgarh High Court.

The collegium gave its nod to the Centre recommending the names of new chief justices to various HCs of the country. As part of it, Justice Radhakrishnan was transferred to the Hyderabad HC for AP and Telangana. The Centre, after its approval, will forward the same to the President for consent.

It is learnt that Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, who has been the acting Chief Justice for the last one-and-half year for Hyderabad High Court will continue here as a judge till his elevation as the chief justice of another high court.

He secured LL.B degree from Bangalore University and enrolled on Dec 11, 1983 and practised at Thiruvananthapuram. He later shifted to High Court of Kerala in 1988.