SANGAREDDY: The intentions of the officials of Employment Exchange Centres in Sangareddy must have been noble when they made the procedure of getting employment cards online, but the move seems to have backfired thanks to the technical glitches.

The officials made the entire process online from January 1 and ever since then the unemployed youth in the district are having a tough time enrolling for the employment exchange programme.

Earlier, unemployed youth would register for the programme by applying at the employment exchange centres and would either get the employment card immediately or within a week’s time. And then, the officials decided to act tech-savvy.

Common complaints

People complain that most of the times the website doesn’t function at all and in the rare cases that it does, it is either very slow or the servers are down.

Youth from Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts are running pillar to post at the respective employment exchange centres to get themselves registered.

“When we approach the officials at the employment exchange centres for queries, they tell us to apply online,” said a job seeker.

Those who had applied by filling the forms manually in November and December last year too are left in the lurch as they allege that even after two months they have not received their employment cards.

“We were told that the employment cards will be sent by post to us. But now they are asking us to check the status online and download it whenever it comes,” said B Balraj from Tekmal. He added, “If I don’t get the employment card on time, I cannot apply for jobs as the due date for applying might end.”

Confusing process

Most of the job-seekers say that they do not know how the entire process works. One of the job-seekers from Medak said that after filling the registration form we need the signature of an official. However, we don’t where the signature of the said official is saved so that we upload it.”

Meanwhile, Employment Exchange officer Vanajarani said that in most of the states the registration process is online. “All these days our state was lagging behind. As the website has just been launched it will take some days to resolve the technical glitches,” she said.

There are one lakh unemployed youth who have employment cards in erstwhile Medak district.