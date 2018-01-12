HYDERABAD: The 19th Metropolitan Magistrate in Kukatpally has ordered that Sangeetha Reddy— wife of TRS activist Srinivas Reddy who has been protesting for justice for the last 50-odd days after being physically assaulted and abandoned by her husband—be paid an amount of `20,000 every month by her husband as maintenance.

The court has also ordered that she be let to stay at her husband’s home in Boduppal until the domestic violence case is disposed off. The order was passed on Thursday, days after a petition was filed under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 by Sangeetha.

Later in the evening, Sangeetha broke the lock of the husband’s home, on the threshold of which she was protesting, and entered inside. “I am doing this for the sake of my child who has been suffering as a result of sitting with me in the protest,” she said. Her mother and brother are also now with her in the house.