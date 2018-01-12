WARANGAL: Ruling TRS has retained the Division 44 of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) by defeating BJP in the bypoll, held on January 9.

Ruling party candidate Anishetty Sarita won the Division 44 byelection by 835 votes by defeating her rival and BJP candidate Kolanu Santosh Reddy on Thursday. Sarita got 3,016 votes, where as Santosh Reddy secured 2,181 votes. A total of 5,242 votes were polled in the bypoll. The victory has given a boost to the ruling TRS in the GWMC.

In fact, the bypoll, held on January 9, was necessitated to fill up the vacancy created following the murder of sitting member Anisetti Murali of TRS on July 13 last year by his rivals. TDP and Congress Party backed the ruling TRS by not fielding their candidates. But BJP and three independent candidates were in the fray. Of the total 9,641 voters, only 5,242 exercised their franchise, during the polling.