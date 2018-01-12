HYDERABAD: While the Telangana government has already launched its uninterrupted power scheme, much to the relief of farmers, the groundwater department is still not equipped to calculate the impact it could have on the water table across the State.

While officials have been directed to calculate the impact of the free-power scheme on groundwater, the department lacks necessary equipment and data required for the same.

For instance, the groundwater department has not been provided with latest data on existing borewells in the State. It is still making do with statistics collected before the bifurcation. Compared to this, Andhra Pradesh has already geo-tagged all its bore wells and provided the data to its groundwater department.

Making matters worse is the lack of modern equipment: The department here does not have a network of real-time piezometers to collect water data. All the 857 piezometers currently in use are manual. Data from these have to be collected manually. Though it has 65 real time piezometers, most of them are not functional.

Nearly 75 per cent of Telangana’s fields are irrigated using groundwater, says the latest report by the Central Ground Water Board (2015-16). With free power supply, experts predict the usage of bore wells to go up, impacting groundwater that is already at dangerously-low levels in certain districts.

Centre’s report also says that the groundwater in 30 pc of the mandals are over-exploited. Last May, 127 of the 459 mandals had deep ground water levels of more than 20 meters below ground level (mbgl) and 188 mandals had depth ground water level of 10-20 mbgl. More over, 31 pc of Telangana’s land has been found to be under the threat of desertification, one of the reasons for which is exploitation of ground water.